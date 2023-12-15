December 15, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested two persons on charges of hurling stones at Vande Bharat Express plying between Chennai and Coimbatore near Peelamedu on December 7.

The RPF identified the miscreants and arrested them using visuals recorded by the surveillance cameras of the train.

S. Saravanan (28) of Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district, and M. Jagadeesh (23) of Kovilmedu in Coimbatore district were arrested on Wednesday.

Stones were hurled at the Coimbatore-bound Vande Bharat Express when it reached a place between Peelamedu and Coimbatore north railway stations on December 7 night. Window panes of the train were damaged in the incident.

Saurav Kumar, Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF, Salem, tasked a special team headed by Ratheesh Babu, Assistant Security Commissioner of RPF, Coimbatore, to trace the miscreants.

Special team comprising RPF sub-inspectors Gunasekaran, Balayya, Alice Antony, constables Ramkumar and Ramamoorthy engaged in search operations in plain clothes.

As Ms. Antony was patrolling near Peelamedu on Wednesday, Saravanan and Jagadeesh were found roaming in suspicious circumstances. They were picked up for questioning and they confessed to having hurled stones at the train.

The RPF produced them before the first judicial magistrate court on Thursday. The court imposed a fine of ₹1,000 each on them and ordered them to pay ₹6,000 additionally for damaging the windowpanes of the train. They were granted conditional bail.

