RPF arrests lorry driver for damaging railway gate in Coimbatore

March 19, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday arrested a lorry driver who damaged a railway level cross gate near Coimbatore on March 11.

According to the RPF, a lorry damaged a portion of the gate near Singanallur, between Irugur and Peelamedu railway stations, on March 11. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the incident.

The RPF Coimbatore registered a case and launched an investigation. A special team of the RPF analysed visuals of surveillance cameras and identified the lorry.

The RPF team arrested Vishnuvardhan (22), a resident of Vazhapadi in Salem district, for causing the damage and seized the lorry from him on Monday.

The accused was produced before a court and he was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

