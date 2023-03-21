HamberMenu
Row over remark in TC: Periyar University issues new certificates to students

March 21, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Students with the new Transfer Certificates from Periyar University in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Periyar University, on Tuesday, issued new transfer certificates (TC) to the students who were on a protest over the administration issuing them conduct certificates with the remark “not satisfactory” for expressing solidarity with an assistant professor who was accused of sexual harassment.

The students of M.A. History, who completed the course in June 2022, refused to receive their TC on March 14 as their conduct was marked “not satisfactory.” The students raised an objection and staged a dharna near the Vice Chancellor’s chamber.

Pattali Makkal Katchi, the Association of University Teachers, and the Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) condemned the university for its action against the students. They urged the university to issue new certificates to the students. On Tuesday, the university issued fresh TCs to the students.

