Roundabouts to come up at three arterial road junctions in Erode

December 02, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - ERODE

Under the Model City Programme, three roundabouts have been planned at the GH Junction, Panneerselvam Park (P.S. Park) and at Kalaimadu Silai at a total cost of ₹90 lakh.

The Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Project (TNSUDP) under three components — urban governance (Model City), urban sector technical assistance and urban investment— is being implemented across the State with the support of the World Bank. Erode, Vellore and Hosur Corporation were chosen for the Model City projects that focus on improving urban management in the areas of urban local body empowerment, development planning, sustainable finances and e-governance.

A consultant carried out a study and submitted a report to the civic body for developing major roads, smart streets, improving the junctions at Government Hospital, P.S. Park, Kalaimadu Statue, E.V.N. Road – Chennimalai Road, Surampatti Four Roads, developing the parks and construction of smart bus stops with intelligent transport system integration that displays GPS location of the bus stand, and bus arrival timings at the stops.

In phase one, the Corporation has proposed to construct roundabouts at GH Junction, P.S. Park and Kalaimadu Silai and has handed over the works to the State Highways Department that maintains the roads. Each roundabout is to come up at ₹30 lakh and funds were sanctioned to the department. At GH Roundabout, five roads – Perundurai Road, Mettur Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, E.V.N. Road and Nasiyanur Road— intersect. Officials have placed traffic cones at the proposed spot and are studying the movement of vehicles.

Five roads intersect at the At P.S. Park junction — Gandhiji Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Thiruvenkatasamy Street, Manikoondu Road and Cutchery Road. Likewise, at the Kalaimadu Silai junction, three roads—Palani Road, Gandhiji Road and Chennimalai Road— intersect. Currently, a roundabout with a statue of a man taming a bull is being maintained by a private company.

An official said that after the construction of the roundabout, a decision would be taken on whether to install the same statue or a new one.