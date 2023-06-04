Roundabouts introduced on trial basis to ease traffic congestion in Coimbatore: police

June 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Roundabouts, which were introduced by the traffic police on experimental basis at select junctions in Coimbatore city, have reduced congestion and waiting time for signals, according to the police.

The first roundabout on a trial basis was introduced on Thadagam Road – Lawley Road junction in January this year.

The system was introduced at the junction on a trial basis after Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan directed the traffic police wing to find alternative ways to reduce traffic snarls with available resources. Switching from the traffic signal to the roundabout significantly reduced the congestion.

Deputy Commissioner N. Mathivanan, Divisional Engineer (Road Safety) G. Manuneethi and officials from the Highways Department worked together before checking the feasibility at other junctions.

“So far, roundabouts have been introduced at Chinthamani junction, Kikani School junction, Sungam, Podanur - Chettipalayam junction, and Lakshmipuram at Ganapathy. They have reduced traffic blocks significantly. Though vehicles will have to reduce speed for the roundabout, the traffic flow remains uncut,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic (West) A. Sitrarasu.

Traffic police personnel said the police were considering roundabouts on trial basis at a few more junctions.

At Singanallur junction, where traffic snarls were common during peak hours, the police introduced changes in the pattern by introducing ‘U’ turns on both sides of the signal on Tiruchi Road.

Assistant Commissioner, Traffic (East), Saravanan said the traffic flow has improved from the previous condition at the junction.

In order to address the congestion caused by the elevated corridor works on Avinashi Road, the police have made multiple openings on the arterial road between Uppilipalayam and airport junction to aid motorists to take ‘U’ turns. These ‘U’ turns also came in handy when main junctions on the road were closed for pillar works, said traffic police personnel.

District Road Safety Committee K. Kathirmathiyon said the roundabouts introduced in the city were examples of the police utilising available resources to reduce congestion. “But this cannot be a permanent solution as vehicle population is increasing. The government must improve the road infrastructure,” he said.