Roundabout works at Kalaimadu Silai Junction in Erode speeded up

March 23, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The work at Kalaimadu Silai Junction to establish a modern roundabout that was halted due to the by-election was speeded up as officials said that 30% works were completed.

Under the Model City Programme, three roundabouts have been planned at the GH Junction, Panneerselvam Park (P.S. Park) and at Kalaimadu Silai at a total cost of ₹90 lakh. The Corporation handed over the works to the State Highways Department and work began in December 2022. Since, by-election was announced, work was halted and resumed recently.

Corporation officials said that each roundabout is to come up at ₹30 lakh and funds were sanctioned to the Highways Department. They said that each roundabout will have a fountain, decorative lights and public awareness messages and all the works would be completed as per schedule. Barricades were placed at the Kalaimadu Silai Junction area where road digging works were being carried out. Officials said that steps were taken to ensure vehicle flow is not disrupted as it is one of the busiest junctions in the city.