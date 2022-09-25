‘Round-the-clock drinking water supply for 60 wards in Coimbatore Corporation in two years’

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena (right) inspecting the construction of an overhead tank for 24 X 7 water supply scheme at Pullukadu near Ukkadam in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 24 X 7 drinking water supply project for 60 wards, referred to as core areas of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, would be completed within two years, said Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena here on Sunday.

Mr. Meena told The Hindu, “The Department had expedited works of 24 x 7 drinking water supply scheme in the core areas of the city. The officials were instructed to employ more labour to complete the pending works and track the project development on a daily basis.”

The project works were expected to be completed within two years, Mr. Meena added. This would benefit both the consumers and the water supply managers in assessing and metering the water supply as the distribution loss would be reduced.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the 60 wards in the core area were divided into 99 DMA (District Metering Area), out of which the 24 X 7 water supply scheme was implemented only in five DMA so far. The Secretary had given inputs to expedite the work to reach the target on time, she added.

Mr. Meena also inspected the ongoing works under Smart Cities Mission and held discussions with the officials, both in Coimbatore and Tiruppur separately, to speed up the works. The projects taken up under the scheme should be completed before June 2023, he added. He directed the officials to put to use the completed projects under the scheme and carry out proper maintenance work of the projects that were functional.

The 200 mld drinking water scheme from River Bhavani to satisfy the needs of Tiruppur Municipal Corporation would be completed by the end of this year, the secretary added. “The revised Property Tax collection has started across the State and the percentage of increase in revenue generation under the new tax regime can only be ascertained with the numbers at the end of the year,” he added.