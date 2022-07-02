Rotract Club of Transmom formed in Coimbatore

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown has formed the Rotract Club of TransMom recently. The club with 16 members include Dhanshika and Anushya as president and secretary respectively.

The aim of the club was to provide skill enhancement programmes for the transgender community. Through the TransMom Foundation and with the support of Rotract Club, many members of the transgender communities have been rehabilitated in Coimbatore and surrounding areas. “We have provided them with employment,” said Godwin Maria Visuvasam, District Chair, Youth Service of the Rotary Club.