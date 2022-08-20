‘Roto Ride or Run’ held in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter
August 20, 2022 18:24 IST

‘Roto Ride or Run’, an initiative by Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown and Zakpro was held at Sri R.K. Rangammal School here on Saturday.

The event to raise fund for differently abled was organised under the theme ‘We Walk and Make Others Walk.’ ’ The event was held for the second year to provide callipers for children aged under 10 years.

Each participant could either cycle for 15 km or 25 km, or walk or run 5 km or 10 km. The winners were presented with medals and e- certificates.

