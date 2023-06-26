HamberMenu
Rotary Smartcity and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital launch Project Miracle

June 26, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Rotary Smartcity and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital launched Project Miracle, an intiative to support 80 under privileged caner patients, in Coimbatore on Monday

Rotary Smartcity and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital launched Project Miracle, an intiative to support 80 under privileged caner patients, in Coimbatore on Monday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in association with Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smartcity on Monday initiated a Rotary International Global Grant Project ‘Miracle’ to provide financial support to 89 underprivileged patients requiring breast cancer or cervical cancer surgery.

Under this project, Rotary Smartcity would provide financial aid to perform 55 breast cancer surgical procedures and 34 cervical cancer surgical procedures for patients while Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) would provide all the needed medical support.

P. Guhan, Director, SRIOR, said that today, breast cancer is prevalent in urban areas, while cervical cancer is widespread in rural areas. With the advancements in the field of medicine and technology, we have various treatments to fight and cure cancers but people coming from the less fortunate community cannot afford the treatment. Also, many of those individuals don’t have the comprehensive health insurance schemes provided by the State and Central Government.

Reasons like this reduce the chance of survival for many patients affected by cancer. But now, with the benevolent support from Rotary and assistance from Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, this initiative ‘Miracle’ will be a real game-changer for 89 of those patients. It will certainly be a boon to them. 

The project was launched in the presence of Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Subash Goenka and office bearers of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smartcity. Selva K.Ragavendhiran, Chair, Rotary Foundation, Rajasekar Srinivasan, Past District Chairman, Rotary International District 3201, Manish Viyas, Charter President, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smartcity.. The delegates from Rotary handed over a cheque for ₹ 68 lakh to the management of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital. 

