Rotary Smart Sugar project launched in Coimbatore

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
August 19, 2022 19:29 IST

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City recently launched Project Smart Sugar to help children living with Type-1 diabetes keep their blood glucose level in check.

The project is being executed at ₹38 lakh, in association with the Masonic Hospital in the city. The Hospital’s Medical Director M. Ramaswamy, CEO Easwaramurthy, Chief Medical Officer Krishnasamy, Paediatric Endocrinologist Ahila Aiyyavo, and members of RCC Smart City took part in the launch.

Under the project, testing kits will be provided free of cost for a year to 25 children from low-income families hailing from Puliampathy, Kannur, Erode, and Sathyamangalam.

