ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Metropolis felicitates Titan Group MD with ‘Jewel of Coimbatore’ award

March 06, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Rotary Metropolis felicitated Titan Group of Companies Managing Director C. K. Venkatraman with the ‘Jewel of Coimbatore’ award recently. Rotary Metropolis president Shanthi Suresh presented the award and citation, according to a release.

Mr. Venkatraman dedicated his success to the 50,000 employees of Titan Group, the release said.

At the event, CEO of Naturals Spa and Saloon C.K. Kumaravel urged women to become financially independent. Indian Immunologicals Ltd. Managing Director Anand Kumar said, “The company produced over 30 million doses of vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic as it stands more for service than for making a huge profit.”

Milky Mist Dairy Foods Private Limited Managing Director T. Sathishkumar presented a cheque of ₹50 lakh to the club for the breast cancer care and diabetic foot project implemented at Ganga Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US