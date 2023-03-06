Rotary Metropolis felicitates Titan Group MD with ‘Jewel of Coimbatore’ award

March 06, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Rotary Metropolis felicitated Titan Group of Companies Managing Director C. K. Venkatraman with the ‘Jewel of Coimbatore’ award recently. Rotary Metropolis president Shanthi Suresh presented the award and citation, according to a release.

Mr. Venkatraman dedicated his success to the 50,000 employees of Titan Group, the release said.

At the event, CEO of Naturals Spa and Saloon C.K. Kumaravel urged women to become financially independent. Indian Immunologicals Ltd. Managing Director Anand Kumar said, “The company produced over 30 million doses of vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic as it stands more for service than for making a huge profit.”

Milky Mist Dairy Foods Private Limited Managing Director T. Sathishkumar presented a cheque of ₹50 lakh to the club for the breast cancer care and diabetic foot project implemented at Ganga Hospital.