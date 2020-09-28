Rotary donates COVID-19 treatment equipment to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

COIMBATORE

28 September 2020 23:19 IST

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Zenith donated equipment worth ₹ 53.87 lakh for COVID-19 treatment to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday.

CMCH Dean P. Kalidas received the equipment from Chairman of Rotary International District 3201 Jose Chacko and Project Coordinator A. Godwin Maria Visuvasam of Coimbatore Downtown at an event at the hospital. According to a release, all the equipment were imported, and donated under the project titled “Kovai COVID Care”.

Dr. Kalidas said that an operation theatre exclusively for COVID-19 patients was functional since July at the hospital. “The new equipment will be installed in the second cubicle of the COVID-19 operation theatre,” he said.

The equipment included a bispectral index monitor used for analysing the depth of sedation, a nerve locator and mapper used to provide medications for patients injured in road traffic accidents and a patient-controlled analgesia pump for administering pain-relief medication to post-operative patients, Dr. Kalidas said. The Rotary Clubs also donated a high-frequency oscillation ventilator for the Department of Paediatrics, which will be useful in treating infants suffering from COVID-19, he said.