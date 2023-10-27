Rotary District Secretariat inaugurated in Coimbatore

October 27, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Rotary District Secretariat of Rotary International District 3201 (which includes Coimbatore city, Palakkad district, Thrissur district, Ernakulam district, Kochi city, and Idukki district) for the year 2024- 25 was inaugurated recently at Race Course.

R. Raja Govindasamy, District Governor Elect - Rotary International District 3000, and T.R. Vijayakumar, District Governor of Rotary International District 3201, inaugurated the Secretariat in the presence of N. Sundaravadivelu, the District Governor Elect of Rotary International District 3201 for 2024-25 and other Rotary Club officials.

Mr. Sundaravadivelu will succeed Mr. Vijayakumar as the District Governor of Rotary International District 3201 in June 2024, and in connection with that the Secretariat has been established. Mr. Sundaravadivelu said that plans are afoot to set up dialysis units and provide medical support to people at an affordable price in multiple parts of this Rotary District.

