HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rotary District Secretariat inaugurated in Coimbatore

October 27, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Rotary District Secretariat of Rotary International District 3201 (which includes Coimbatore city, Palakkad district, Thrissur district, Ernakulam district, Kochi city, and Idukki district) for the year 2024- 25 was inaugurated recently at Race Course.

R. Raja Govindasamy, District Governor Elect - Rotary International District 3000, and T.R. Vijayakumar, District Governor of Rotary International District 3201, inaugurated the Secretariat in the presence of N. Sundaravadivelu, the District Governor Elect of Rotary International District 3201 for 2024-25 and other Rotary Club officials.

Mr. Sundaravadivelu will succeed Mr. Vijayakumar as the District Governor of Rotary International District 3201 in June 2024, and in connection with that the Secretariat has been established. Mr. Sundaravadivelu said that plans are afoot to set up dialysis units and provide medical support to people at an affordable price in multiple parts of this Rotary District.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.