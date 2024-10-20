Rotary District 3201 begins efforts to revive Kousika River in Coimbatore

In a joint initiative, Rotary District 3201 has commenced work on reviving the Kousika River in collaboration with the Kousika Neerkarangal organisation. The project was launched today at Vaiyampalayam Narayanasamy Mani Mandapam, with RI District 3201 Governor AKS Sundaravadivelu inaugurating the effort, alongside Kousika Neerkarangal founder P.K. Selvaraj.

The Kousika River, spanning 52 km in Tamil Nadu, originates at Kurudi Hill in Coimbatore, becoming a river at Narasimhanaickenpalayam and Poochiyur in the Western Ghats. The river passes through Athipalayam, Vaiyampalayam, Kovilpalayam, and eventually joins the Noyyal River at Kaniyampoondi village in Tirupur. Historically significant, its banks are home to three ancient temples dating back to the Kongu Cholas, who transformed the area into Kattralai (stone temples), with inscriptions documenting the rights of tribal people.

However, the river has since fallen into disuse, with a decline in water levels and lack of maintenance burying it in history. Recognising traces of the river still remain, Rotary District 3201 has initiated a revival project to restore it to its former glory.

Speaking to the press, District Governor Advocate Sundaravadivelu confirmed that the Kousika River is still alive, originating in the Kurudi hill ridge and travelling 52 km before joining the Bhavani River near Erode. The project will begin with a survey to remove encroachments, which will be carried out in phases, dividing the river into segments of 7-8 km. The estimated project cost is ₹160 crore, with each phase’s expenses to be covered by corporate sponsors and Rotary groups. The entire project is expected to take three years to complete.

Selvaraj, the head of the Kausika Neerkarangal Organization, informed reporters that the Kausika Nathi, a tributary of the Noyal river, used to be a forest. “However, over the past 50 years, the river has become narrow due to encroachments. The Kausika River is a crucial water source for Coimbatore. With the flow of water in the Noyal River also being low, Coimbatore is solely dependent on the Bhavani River for its water supply.” Selvaraj emphasized that if the encroachments in the river Kausika are identified and removed, the river can once again become a vital source of water for the area.

According to archaeological research from Annamalai University and PSG College of Arts and Sciences, the Kousika River is 2,000 years old, though carbon dating of stones found in the river suggests they could be as old as 1,00,000 years.