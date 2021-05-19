Rotary Clubs launch project ‘Sanjeevani’

Coimbatore

19 May 2021 22:59 IST

Rotary Clubs based in and around Coimbatore have launched a project titled ‘Sanjeevani’ to coordinate the COVID-19 relief activities in the region.

According to a press release, the 41 Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore Region under Rotary District 3201, also known as G-41, have jointly launched this project under the leadership of District Community Chairman P.P. Lakshmanan.

This project will focus on three verticals namely ‘Vertical 1’ that focuses on vaccination drive, ‘Vertical 2’ on generation of public awareness and ‘Vertical 3’ deals with providing medical equipment to government hospitals and primary health centres. So far, the Rotary Clubs have donated oxygen concentrators and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. Works are on to provide 180 oxygen beds to CMCH and 260 oxygen beds to ESI Hospital, according to the release.

An Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) device will also be donated soon to CMCH under the project, the release said.

For further details regarding the ‘Sanjeevani’ project, those interested may contact 96006 77111 and 98433 49596.