ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Clubs donate blood centre equipment to Indian Red Cross Society

Published - November 23, 2024 12:10 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Satellite, in collaboration with the Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore Central, East, Zenith, Spectrum, Unicorns, and the Rotary Foundation, donated an advanced blood collection, storage, and processing equipment worth ₹67.5 lakh to the Indian Red Cross Society’s Dana Red Cross Blood Centre at Kavundampalayam in the city.

Nandini Rangasamy, Chairperson, Indian Red Cross Society, Coimbatore during the media interaction said, “This initiative will help the people in this part of the district and Western TN. With an outlay of over ₹6 crore overall, this is one of the most sophisticated stand alone blood bank that we have in Coimbatore with state-of the art equipment.’‘

T.R. Vijayakumar, Immediate Past District Governor was the chief guest and Chella K. Raghavendran, District Rotary Foundation Committee Chair, was the guest of honour. Mohan Shankar of Sankar Associates also took part in the ceremony. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US