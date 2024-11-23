Rotary Clubs donate blood centre equipment to Indian Red Cross Society

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Satellite, in collaboration with the Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore Central, East, Zenith, Spectrum, Unicorns, and the Rotary Foundation, donated an advanced blood collection, storage, and processing equipment worth ₹67.5 lakh to the Indian Red Cross Society’s Dana Red Cross Blood Centre at Kavundampalayam in the city.

Nandini Rangasamy, Chairperson, Indian Red Cross Society, Coimbatore during the media interaction said, “This initiative will help the people in this part of the district and Western TN. With an outlay of over ₹6 crore overall, this is one of the most sophisticated stand alone blood bank that we have in Coimbatore with state-of the art equipment.’‘

T.R. Vijayakumar, Immediate Past District Governor was the chief guest and Chella K. Raghavendran, District Rotary Foundation Committee Chair, was the guest of honour. Mohan Shankar of Sankar Associates also took part in the ceremony.