Rotary Clubs contribute oxygen generation plant to PHC in Bargur

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inaugurating the oxygen generation plant at the upgraded primary health centre in Jegadevi, Bargur, in Krishnagiri.  

The upgraded primary health centre at the Jegadevi panchayat in Bargur union here will now be equipped with an oxygen generation plant and a generator.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the oxygenation plant and a 62.5 KW generator contributed by the Rotary Club, Krishnagiri, jointly with Rotary East, Coimbatore.

The oxygen plant is equipped with a generation capacity of 100 ltr per minute. The plant will be able to support a 50-bed facility. As on date, 20 beds in the primary health centre will be supported by the oxygen generated by the plant through pipelines, according to the administration.

In addition, 10 oxygen concentrators of 5 ltr capacity each at a cumulative cost of ₹35 lakh has also been contributed to the PHC.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Reddy lauded the participation of private, non-state actors, including industries and voluntary organisations in contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

According to the Collector, Krishnagiri government headquarters hospital was similarly equipped with 13,000 ltr liquid oxygen tank and an air vaporizing column at a cumulative cost of ₹30 lakh.

A.Chellakumar, Member of Lok Sabha for Krishnagiri, and D. Madhiazhagan, MLA, Bargur, were present on the occasion.


