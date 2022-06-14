Rotary Club of Erode Central donates medicines to Sri Lanka

Members of the Rotary Club of Erode Central donated life saving emergency medicines worth ₹12 lakh to Sri Lanka through the district administration here on Tuesday.

Its district governor K. Shanmugasundaram, former district governor E.K. Sahadevan, Erode Rotary Assocaition president V. Rajamanickam, deputy governor Konthandaraman and other office bearers handed over the medicines to Collector H. Krishnanunni at the Collectorate.

Members said that the island nation is facing a severe economic crisis and the medicines worth ₹55 lakh will help the needy. They said the medicines will be transported in Sri Lankan airlines and would be handed over to Rotary Club of Colombo West for distribution.