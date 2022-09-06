Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis honours five govt. school teachers

Staff Reporter
September 06, 2022 18:53 IST

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis honoured fiver government school teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Monday. The club handed over awards to R. Sakuntala of KK Pudur Corporation High School, S. Mary Jayakumari of Sri Sarada Vidhyalayam Aided Primary School at Sundarapuram, T. Gowri Nayaki of Government High School, Kanuvai, N. Valarmathi of Kaadampadi Government High School and K. Padmavathi of Corporation Hr. Sec. School, Siddhapudur.

The teachers were also given ₹5,000 cash each.

Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

