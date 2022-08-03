Coimbatore

Rotary Club kickstarts ‘Green Thondamuthur’ initiative with Isha in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 03, 2022 18:15 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:15 IST

As a part of the Cauvery Calling movement of the Isha Centre, the Thondamuthur Rotary Club started the ‘Green Thondamuthur’ initiative on Wednesday. Volunteers will meet farmers, assess soil type, and plant saplings of timber, red sanders, Malabar neem wood, mahogany and rosewood in 60 villages in the block.

District Governor of Rotary Club Rajmohan Nair, who took part in the inaugural function of the initiative in KVR Farm, Attukal village, handed over 15,000 saplings to farmers. “We plan to distribute one lakh timber saplings for free to farmers,” he said.

Cauvery Calling State field coordinator M. Tamilmaran said, “instead of monocropping, if multiple crops, along with trees are planted, then a steady income can be generated and after a few years, trees can give an increased profit.”

Thondamuthur Rotary Club Head Aravind Aruchami, tree-based farmer and Isha volunteer Valluvan, Velliangiri Uzhavan FPO head Kumar and Director Naagalakshmi, and farm owner Chinnasamy were also present at the event.

