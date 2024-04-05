GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Rotary Club donates electric vehicle to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

April 05, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The electric vehicle donated by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Satellite to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The electric vehicle donated by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Satellite to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Satellite has donated an electric vehicle to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Club’s president S. Balaji, and secretary N. Shivakumar handed over the battery-operated car, worth ₹ 7 lakh, for easy navigation of patients on the premises. The club, in the last few years, has also sponsored for the Department of Paediatrics ₹ 4 crore worth of facilities, including a 5,000 sq.ft operation theatre, seven ventilators, 16-bed ICU, outpatient unit and paediatric resuscitation and emergency medicine, and reverse osmosis plant for haemodialysis unit.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.