Rotary Club donates electric vehicle to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Satellite has donated an electric vehicle to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Club’s president S. Balaji, and secretary N. Shivakumar handed over the battery-operated car, worth ₹ 7 lakh, for easy navigation of patients on the premises. The club, in the last few years, has also sponsored for the Department of Paediatrics ₹ 4 crore worth of facilities, including a 5,000 sq.ft operation theatre, seven ventilators, 16-bed ICU, outpatient unit and paediatric resuscitation and emergency medicine, and reverse osmosis plant for haemodialysis unit.