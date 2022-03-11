Rosemary cultivated on 120 acres in Talavadi Hills

As part of crop diversification, ICAR KVK-MYRADA, Gobichettipalayam, have popularised the aromatic crop, rosemary, in Talavadi Hills, leading to cultivation of the crop on 120 acres.

The agency has been encouraging farmers to cultivate rosemary, thyme and citronella in the hilly region for the past one decade for a sustainable income. NABARD provides financial support to KVK to promote rosemary cultivation in Talavadi hills. During 2021-22, 120 acres of rosemary has been cultivated in the hills. A decentralised nursery has also been established in Arepalayam area to support farmers in the future.

According to a senior scientist at KVK, farmers are cultivating rosemary with drip and fertigation methods, using poly mulch technology to enhance productivity. A growers committee has been formed to support farmers to take up their enterprise on a sustainable basis. It is also proposed to form a Farmers Producers Organisation with the financial support from NABARD. This will pave the way for farmers to cultivate alternative, remunerative crops through farmers. collectives.