Rose Mount residents highlight need to widen road

UDHAGAMANDALAM

02 April 2021 00:12 IST

More than a 100 families living in Rose Mount area in Udhagamandalam have appealed to the municipality and the district administration to re-lay and slightly widen a walking path-cum-road leading to their houses.

Local residents said that due to the current width of the path, now measuring less than five-feet wide in some places, emergency vehicles such as ambulances, police vans and even garbage collection trucks are unable to make their way to the households in Rose Mount and Arul Nagar in the locality.

S.G. Nicholas, who has been living in the area for the last few decades, said that the residents had made various representations to the Nilgiris district administration, the municipality and even the Chief Minister’s Special Cell. “We believe that the path leading to our locality should be at least twice as wide as its current width. As the path has not been expanded, and vehicles cannot come up to our houses, sick or injured people have to be carried to the main road using improvised stretchers,” said Mr. Nicholas.

Leo Fernandes, another resident, said that during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Nilgiris, local residents had to carry seriously ill people without any protection. “As the ambulances couldn’t come to our houses, we had to carry a very sick person who was showing symptoms of COVID-19 to the road from where the ambulance was able to take him to hospital. These kind of incidents are very common,” he said.

S. Sreedevi, another resident, called on the municipality to work in the interests of the more than hundred families living in the area. “We have been running from pillar to post for the last 10 years trying to get a single footpath and proper sewage lines to this area, which is mostly home to poor daily wage workers,” said Ms. Sreedevi.

Municipal officials said that they had received petitions from the residents. “The issue is that there is some litigation ongoing surrounding the small bit of land that is required to widen the footpath-cum-road. Only after it is clear to us about the status of the land can we help the residents,” he said.