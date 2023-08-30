Rope car project at Anuvavi temple in Coimbatore will hamper elephant movement, say conservationists

August 30, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The rope car project announced by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for Anuvavi Subramaniar temple near Periya Thadagam in Coimbatore district will seriously hamper the ecosystem and movement of wild elephants, according to conservationists.

Even a large section of the Forest Department officials and field staff said they were not in favour of the rope car project, which in their opinion would disturb elephant movement and might force the animals to enter into human habitations.

According to the HR&CE Minister, P.K. Sekar Babu, the plan is to set up a rope car at ₹13 crore to facilitate hassle-free darshan to devotees, who now have to climb the steps to reach the temple that is situated in the middle of a steep hill in a reserve forest.

It is a common sight to see elephants crossing the steps close to the gate at the downhill as they prefer to traverse through lower elevation of the forests.

“Though it is not situated in an elephant corridor, Anuvavi is one of the crucial elephant transit paths in Coimbatore Forest Division. This area aids in movement of elephants between Thadagam valley and Boluvampatti Valley that is linked to the Kerala side,” said Coimbatore-based biologist G. Sivasubramanian.

The Anaikatti North – Anaikatti South elephant corridor, which is listed in ‘Elephant Corridors of India 2023’ released by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, is located near Anuvavi.

D. Boominathan, Landscape Coordinator, Western Ghats Nilgiris Landscape, WWF-India, said that many ecological studies point out that Thadagam valley in Coimbatore is a hotspot of human-elephant conflict.

“The valley is already a fragile and fragmented area by various human activities, making it difficult for the movement of wild elephants. Elephants are known to use the area for their movement between Thadagam and Boluvampatti valley. The proposed rope car to the Anuvavi Temple is likely to hinder movement of elephants through the valley. The influx of people to the rope car could also escalate the current conflict situations. Therefore, ecological impact on animals, birdlife and humans should be taken into account before implementing the project on ground,“ he said.

Apart from the elephants, the place is also home to other animals such as leopards, mongoose, civet, pangolin, porcupine and different species of birds and butterflies.

“Habitat usage by these animals and the impact of the project on them should be assessed before implementing such a project,” said Mr. Sivasubramanian.

P. Shanmugasundaram from the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, an NGO that largely works in Maruthamalai and Thadagam valley areas, said disturbances caused by the rope car operation might force elephants to enter human habitations in Periya Thadagam and escalate negative interactions between humans and elephants.

“Elephant movement is very common even during the day at Anuvavi. The influx of people due to the rope car will definitely disturb the habitat,” he said.

In June, the HR&CE had changed darshan timings of Anuvavi temple, based on the request from the Forest Department, due to an increase in the movement of elephants.

