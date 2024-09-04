GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Root wilt disease in coconut trees brought under control, says Agriculture Minister

Published - September 04, 2024 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Root wilt disease in coconut trees across the Western region has been brought under control, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

After field-level inspections undertaken by the Horticulture Department and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Universities, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned ₹72 crore for uprooting the infected trees and preventing the infection from spreading to other trees through different strategies, the Minister told mediapersons after reviewing the reach of schemes announced in the State Budget in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

Under Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, 46 lakh saplings of coconut and other tree varieties have been distributed, he said.

Incentive for paddy farmers has been given to the extent of ₹953 crore, and about 13 lakh farmers affected by natural disasters were sanctioned relief to the tune of ₹942 crore, the Minister said.

Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan also addressed the officials.

The schemes under implementation by the Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, and Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business departments in Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts were reviewed on the occasion.

Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Apoorva; Principal Secretary to Government/ Commissioner, Commissionerate of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business; District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati; Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University V. Geethalakshmi, and MPs took part.

