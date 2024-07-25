Roller crash barriers to be setup in Yercaud at ₹10 crore 

The State Highways Department has decided to set up roller crash barriers at Yercaud and Kuppanur Ghat Roads at a cost of ₹10 crore to prevent accidents.

Yercaud is in the Shervaroyan Hills in the Eastern Ghats located at an altitude of 1,515 meters (4,969 feet) above the mean sea level. The Yercaud Ghat Road has 20 hairpin bends. During weekends and holidays, thousands of people from Tamil Nadu and other States come to Yercaud. Similarly, during the summer festival in April–May, lakhs of tourists will throng Yercaud.

There are two routes to reach Yercaud: one is from Salem City to Yercaud Ghat Road and another is Kuppanur Ghat Road via Ayothiyapattinam. The ghat road in Kuppanur is used mostly by heavy vehicles and it is very narrow and turns in many places. Likewise, people coming to Yercaud via Yercaud Ghat Road strugge to pass the 20 hairpin bends. In May this year, a private bus fell into a gorge on Yercaud Ghat Road in which six persons died and many sustained grievous injuries.

Following the accident, Transport and Police department officials tightened their monitoring on the two ghat roads and drivers are strictly instructed to drive within the prescribed speed limit. To prevent accidents, the Highways Department inspected the ghat roads and decided to set up roller crash barriers on Yercaud Ghat Road and also on ghat roads in Kuppanur.

Highways Department officials said roller crash barriers would be setup at hairpin bends on Yercaud Ghat Road and accident-prone places on Ghat Road at Kuppanur. These barriers would prevent the vehicle from falling into the gorge during accidents and prevent deaths. The government gave consent to the project report recently. On August 8, tender would be finalised, and work would begin soon, the officials added.