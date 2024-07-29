Role of microbes, organic manures and bio-fertilizers specified at National Conference in Bharathiar University

An innovative open house session organised as part of the Ninth Asian PGPR National Conference on ‘The Beneficial Microbes as Integrated Approach for Sustainable Agriculture: Opportunities and Challenges’ by the Department of Botany, Bharathiar University, on Monday witnessed a discussion amongst cultivators, agro-industrialists, scholars, and professors on sustainable plant growth, emphasising the role of microbes, organic manures, and bio-fertilizers.

About 600 students, research scholars, professors, scientists, farmers, and industrialists from various States of India and countries such as Sri Lanka and the USA, presented their research findings on the various methods to enhance agricultural practices and productivity.

The two-day event has attracted funding from Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), New Delhi; Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi; Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS), Mumbai; Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi; National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Chennai; and Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), Chennai; besides 12 leading bio industries from states like Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Inaugurating the National Conference that was organised jointly with Asian PGPR Society for Sustainable Agriculture, Alabama, USA, former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice P. Sathasivam released the conference proceedings in the form of a book encompassing a compilation of sustainable agricultural practices, the latest advancements, and perspectives in agriculture, in the presence of T. Parimelazhagan, Professor and Head, Department of Botany, Bharathiar University, and conference Convenor; P. Ponmurugan, Associate Professor and organising secretary.

In his address, S. Soundararajan., Director, Tea Board Ministry of Commerce and Industry, elaborated on the pivotal role played by the microbes in enhancing soil health, promoting plant growth, and reducing the ecological footprint of agricultural practices.

M.S. Reddy, Chairman of the Asian PGPR Society for Sustainable Agriculture, Alabama, USA, provided an in-depth overview of the Society’s initiatives aimed at benefiting farmers. Rupa Gunaseelan, University Registrar In-Charge, presided over.