Robbery case accused ‘fractures’ hand in escape bid near Coimbatore

Published - September 01, 2024 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of having been involved in a robbery ‘fractured’ his hand, after falling into a pit, while attempting to flee the police near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as M. Kannan (22), a resident of Pappampatti near Sulur.

Kannan, along with his friends Ayyappan (39) and Tamilselvan (22), has been accused by the police of robbing a college student of his mobile phone at Nadupalayam junction on Pappampatti road on Thursday night. The incident occurred as the student was returning home after attending a tuition class. During the robbery, the trio assaulted the student by hitting him on the head with a knife.

The Sulur police registered a case and arrested Ayyappan and Tamilselvan on Saturday.

On Sunday, Kannan, upon being spotted by the police on Pappampatti road, attempted to run away when he fell into a pit on the side of the road and suffered a fracture on his left hand, police said. He was later arrested and produced before a court at Sulur, after which he was sent for judicial remand in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

