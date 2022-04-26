ROB works progressing at Maravaneri

The rail overbridge (ROB) construction works near Maravaneri junction here is progressing at a steady pace and works are targeted to be completed within a year.

Anaimedu near Maravaneri is one of the busiest junctions in Salem and the level crossing located here is downed several times a day. Located in the busy Salem-Virudhachalam section, motorists do not have a better alternative route to escape the long wait at the level crossing.

A rail overbridge has been a longstanding demand of the public and the construction works began only recently after settling litigations regarding land acquisition. Vehicles from Military road and Salem-Ulundurpet road have to pass through the level crossing to access important government offices like the Collectorate, Salem Corporation office and Salem government hospital.

According to official sources, the project is being implemented at ₹92 crore. The bridge will have a motorway of 11 metres and will cover a distance of 800 metres. Officials said the bridge was being constructed through an alternate route, using the existing approach road from Anaimedu. The ROB would facilitate free traffic movement at Annaimedu where traffic from Second Agraharam and Anaimedu converged to move ahead to Ammapet and other areas. Official sources said construction works for pillars were progressing and major works in the railway section were nearing completion.