Roadside vendors seek permission to resume business

COIMBATORE

26 May 2020 22:47 IST

They petition Coimbatore Corporation

Members of the Coimbatore Mavatta Salaiyora Matrum Nadaipathai Vyabarigal Sangam on Tuesday petitioned the Coimbatore Corporation seeking permission to resume business.

More than 50 vendors who went to the Corporation said that during the lockdown, though they lost their business and livelihood, they managed to pull through because of the State Government’s assistance.

Now after the Government eased quite a lot of restrictions, they had been petitioning the Corporation for permission to resume business but were not getting it, the vendors said.

From May 14 to 26, they had been approaching the Corporation but were yet to get permission. If the Corporation were to grant permission, they would be able to make their ends meet, the traders reiterated.