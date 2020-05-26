Coimbatore

Roadside vendors seek permission to resume business

They petition Coimbatore Corporation

Members of the Coimbatore Mavatta Salaiyora Matrum Nadaipathai Vyabarigal Sangam on Tuesday petitioned the Coimbatore Corporation seeking permission to resume business.

More than 50 vendors who went to the Corporation said that during the lockdown, though they lost their business and livelihood, they managed to pull through because of the State Government’s assistance.

Now after the Government eased quite a lot of restrictions, they had been petitioning the Corporation for permission to resume business but were not getting it, the vendors said.

From May 14 to 26, they had been approaching the Corporation but were yet to get permission. If the Corporation were to grant permission, they would be able to make their ends meet, the traders reiterated.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 10:48:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/roadside-vendors-seek-permission-to-resume-business/article31681315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY