Roadside vendors near Flower Market in Coimbatore to be evicted

July 06, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The roadside vendors near the Flower Market will be evicted for pedestrian convenience and to ease traffic congestion, according to Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

Mr. .Prathap said that barricades would be placed on both sides of the road to prevent them from running the the outlets. “Bollards will also be placed. If they function again, such shops will be sealed,” he added.

Mr. .Prathap told reporters recently said that the old market area, which was being renovated at ₹1.4 crore, was expected to be in operation from July 10. As per official sources, there were nearly 30 stalls and 150 platform shops at the old market.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Malli, a seller close to the complex on Mettupalayam Road near the Flower Market, “no official notice was sent to us so far. We were asked by the authorities to run the shops within a demarcated area and not on the roadsides.”

A native of Batlagundu in the Dindigul district, she says this was her only source of income for 15 years after she quit agriculture work in her village. .

Lakshmi, another roadside vendor, said that if they are not allowed to sell on the roadside, they would sell the flowers on foot. “Earlier, officials had asked us to leave. We will remove the shops for probably in a day or two but were allowed to return to our spots. We cannot just leave all so suddenly after being here for nearly 20 years. Our livelihoods depend on it.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.