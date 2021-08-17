Roadside textile shops allowed to function during day time

Erode

17 August 2021 22:29 IST

Roadside textile shops outside E.K.M. Abdul Gani textile market at Panneerselvam was allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. as the corporation warned off action against shopkeepers if they violated the norms.

Shops at the daily textile market function on all days in a week while the weekly textile market functions from Monday night and closes by Tuesday night. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the weekly markets were allowed to function only during the day time and hence all the shops were functioning adhering to the norms. As a precaution against increasing positive cases, the district administration had announced regulations by allowing shops to function only from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, shops in crowded areas were asked to be closed during the weekends.

On August 10, corporation officials along with police personnel removed roadside shops that opened before 6 a.m. Despite textile shop owners being asked to function only from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., violating shopkeepers were imposed fine and warnings were issued.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that adhering to the norms, shops functioned only in the permitted time on Tuesday and added that officials continue to monitor the shops on all the days.