Roadside eateries in Namakkal told not to use printed papers to serve or pack food items

May 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Salem

District Collector S. Uma on Friday instructed the roadside eateries in Namakkal district to follow food safety guidelines.

In a release, Ms. Uma said that the roadside eateries in the district must have a food safety license and maintain hygiene. Customers should be provided quality drinking water. Eateries selling fast food during night hours should refrain from using artificial colours or monosodium glutamate. They should not reuse the cooking oil. Serving fried food items on printed papers could cause cancer. Therefore, eateries, restaurants, and hotels, should not use printed papers to pack or serve food items. The State government has launched a new website, foodsafety.tn.gov.in and a mobile application Tnfood Safety Consumer App, to facilitate public complaints on the handling of substandard and adulterated food. “The public shall also complain to Namakkal District Food Safety and Drug Administration department through WhatsApp at 94440-42322,” Ms. Uma added.

