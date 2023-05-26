ADVERTISEMENT

Roadside eateries in Namakkal told not to use printed papers to serve or pack food items

May 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Uma on Friday instructed the roadside eateries in Namakkal district to follow food safety guidelines.

In a release, Ms. Uma said that the roadside eateries in the district must have a food safety license and maintain hygiene. Customers should be provided quality drinking water. Eateries selling fast food during night hours should refrain from using artificial colours or monosodium glutamate. They should not reuse the cooking oil. Serving fried food items on printed papers could cause cancer. Therefore, eateries, restaurants, and hotels, should not use printed papers to pack or serve food items. The State government has launched a new website, foodsafety.tn.gov.in and a mobile application Tnfood Safety Consumer App, to facilitate public complaints on the handling of substandard and adulterated food. “The public shall also complain to Namakkal District Food Safety and Drug Administration department through WhatsApp at 94440-42322,” Ms. Uma added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US