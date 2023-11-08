Roadshow held in Tiruppur

November 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

The Tiruppur Exporters Association and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conducted in Tiruppur on Wednesday a roadshow for the conference on technical textiles to be held in Coimbatore on November 17 and 18. The conference will be organised by the Tamil Nadu government jointly with the CII. Vallalar, Commissioner of Textiles, Tamil Nadu government, explained the State government initiatives to promote technical textiles. TEA vice-president Rajkumar Ramasamy emphasised the need for diverse business model to be followed as global competition and challenges were high.

