Roads works inspected in Krishnagiri

August 04, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Under the State highways in Krishnagiri, 19 road works spanning a cumulative length of 81.89 km at a cost of 312.10 crore is under way.

Among these are four-laning works under way in Hosur and Rayakottai. Under the Integrated Road Infrastructure Development Programme, four-laning works are being undertaken in Hosur and Rayakottai areas spanning a length of 33.430 km for 2022-23. The project is being carried out at a cumulative cost of ₹260.50 crore.

Earlier, Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected the road works under way in Avalnatham road in Vepanapalli here and tested the quality of the proportion of the mixture of the construction materials. She also inspected construction of five small bridges and culverts in Vepanapalli.

About 1738.138 km length of roads are under the control of the State Highways division of Krishnagiri. This includes State highways, and district main highways, according to the administration.

Similarly, two-laning works are being carried out in Denakanikottai, Udhanapalli, and Anchetty spanning a length of 14.10 km covering three district roads at a cost of ₹17.80 crore.