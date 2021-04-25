Roads wear deserted look in Tiruppur district

Tiruppur district wore a mostly deserted look on Sunday with near-empty roads and downed shutters.

Within the Tiruppur City Police limits, usually busy stretches of roads such as Palladam Road, Tiruppur-Avinashi Road, Dharapuram Road and Perumanallur Road were mostly empty with meagre movement of vehicles.

No major violations were reported, the police said. As many as 400 police personnel were deployed and 32 vehicle check-posts were set up in the city, according to the police.

Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said that 10 Amma Canteens were allowed to function till afternoon. “All Assistant Commissioners were instructed to keep [Amma Canteens] open,” he said.

Particularly, one of the Amma Canteens near the Tiruppur Railway Station at Rayapuram saw long queues, as the public including many migrant workers waited in line for food.

Outside the city, Tiruppur District Police deployed nearly 1,000 police personnel to monitor the total lockdown. The police said that 28 vehicle check-posts, including those on the district’s borders and the inter-State check-post at Udumalpet, were closely monitored. No major violations were reported, according to the police.