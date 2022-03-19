Roads to tribal settlements in ATR sought

March 19, 2022 18:04 IST

A councillor from Dhali Town Panchayat near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin demanding roads to tribal settlements in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

G. Selvan, councillor of ward 16 and a resident of Kurumalai tribal settlement, said that over 6,000 residents of 15 settlements in the hilly regions of Udumalpet have been cut off from accessing amenities such as healthcare and education. The State government must lay a six-km-long road connecting Thirumoorthy Malai and Kurumalai settlements and one hectare of forest land must be allocated for the project as per the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, he said in the letter.

Residents of seven tribal settlements of ATR namely Easalthittu, Kurumalai, Kulipatti, Kattupatti, Mavadappu, Poochukottamparai and Melkurumalai would be benefited if the road project is implemented, he said.

Recently, two residents from Easalthittu settlement trekked nearly four km carrying a sick person on their shoulders to reach Thirumoorthy Malai, from where they could go to Government Hospital, Udumalpet for treatment, he said. “In 2017, the Easalthittu residents passed a resolution in a grama sabha meeting demanding road facilities, but no action has been taken,” he alleged.

When contacted, a senior ATR official said that the Forest Department is yet to receive any requests regarding road facilities to the tribal settlements. “If any request is there, definitely we will consider,” he assured..