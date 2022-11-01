Roads to be re-laid in Erode Corporation limits at ₹75 crore: Minister

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 17:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy receiving petitions from the residents during the area sabha meeting held at S.S.P. Nagar in ward 9 in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said that roads in THE corporation limits will be re-laid at a total cost of ₹75 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resolutions were passed during the urgent council meeting held on Monday in which areas and ward committees were formed in the corporation limits. Each ward was divided into four areas and a total of 240 area sabhas and 60 ward committees were formed and the same was published in the district gazette.

As part of observing Local Governance Day on November 1, the Minister, in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, took part in the special ward committee meeting held at S.S.P. Nagar in Ward 9 and received petitions from the public.

Addressing the media, he said that roads were dug for various works in the Corporation limits and funds were obtained for restoring the roads. “Though the civic body lacks sufficient funds due to increase in expenditure, special funds were obtained for executing the works”, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that DMK councillors have the right to talk about people’s problems in their wards. But, a few DMK councillors behaved like opposition parties that led to the Mayor having a heated exchange of words during the council meeting on Monday, he added. Mr. Muthusamy said that talks will be held with the protesting conservancy workers and the issue will be solved amicably.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app