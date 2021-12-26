Roads leading to Yercaud choked due to heavy tourist influx

Tourists, mostly from Kerala and Karnataka, thronged Yercaud as the hilltop witnessed traffic congestion during the day here on Sunday.

Most roads witnessed huge crowds and heavy traffic as tourists arrived in cars and other vehicles despite heavy fog and cold conditions.

Anna Park, Rose Garden, Pagoda Point, Shevaroyan Temple, Lady’s Seat and Gent’s Seat saw heavy crowd, while tourists waited in a long queue for boat rides at the Boat House. Since Sunday falls after Christmas, tourists from other States arrived at Yercaud right from the early morning. Shops selling tea, snacks and food items saw good business after many months.

In the absence of adequate parking space, cars were parked indiscriminately on the roads leading to congestion. Police personnel had a tough time to regulate the traffic.

Shopkeepers said that since schools would be closed for a week, they expect inflow to be steady in the coming days till January 2. Many shopkeepers feared that spread of Omicron variant and restrictions would affect their business that was yet to recover after COVID-19 pandemic.