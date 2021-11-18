‘Roads in Coimbatore to be repaired using special funds’

Damaged roads within Coimbatore Corporation limits will be repaired using special funds, said Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji here on Thursday.

He inspected the Valankulam tank and areas facing water stagnation due to rains in the Corporation limits.

Speaking to the mediapersons, he said that several roads in the city are “in poor condition” and that “a travel of 10 minutes takes about 30 minutes” in the city due to the condition of the roads. Works to prepare a detailed project report on preventing stagnation of rain water on roads are also under way, Mr. Balaji said.

A total of 31 locations and seven schools in the district faced water stagnation following the rains on Wednesday, which was cleared using motor pumps on Thursday, the Minister said. Except for one, all the tanks in the River Noyyal system are full in the district, he added.

On Valankulam tank, Mr. Senthil Balaji said that the pipe for the outflow was “very narrow,” which will be fixed soon.

Later, he inspected the works to clear stagnant water at Corporation Higher Secondary School in Kempatty Colony and also visited the COVID-19 vaccination camp held at the Coimbatore Railway Station as part of the ninth mega vaccination drive. Mr. Balaji garlanded the bust of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai on the premises of Coimbatore Central Prison to mark his 85th death anniversary, a release said.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and other officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection.