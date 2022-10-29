Roads damaged due to rain in Coimbatore will be laid on a priority basis: Minister

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 20:51 IST

The Corporation will lay roads damaged due to rain on a priority basis in Phase 1 at ₹26 crore, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji said here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating road repair works in the city, he said that road repair and underground drainage works have been taken up based on the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly that ₹200 crore would be sanctioned for improving the road infrastructure of the city.

The State government had already released ₹44 crore for laying the damaged roads. The remaining amount to lay roads would be released before March 2023 and the process would be expedited, the Minister said.

Responding to a question about the status of the Integrated bus terminus project in Vellalore, the Minister said, any further decision related to the project would be taken at the Corporation level. The civic body would take into account the suggestions of all the stakeholders, including the public before taking a decision.

