Road works to villages in Bodamalai in Namakkal to begin soon: MP

July 22, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Laying of roads for 31 km at ₹140 crore through the forest area to reach Bodamalai village, a hilltop in Rasipuram taluk in Vennandur Union, would begin soon, said Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, here on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the MP said Keelur, Melur and Kedamalai hamlets were located in the hilltop where over 3,000 tribal people were living for many generations without road facilities. Under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund of NABARD, roads would be laid with the Central and State share of ₹112 crore and ₹28 crore respectively.

The 21.17 km road would connect Vadugam and Melur through Keelur while the 9.9 km road would connect Pudupatti and Kedamalai.

He said farming is being carried out in over 2,000 hectares in the hilltop where millets and paddy were widely cultivated. “In the absence of road facility, many migrated to plains,” he said and added that the long-pending demand of the people will come true soon.

Mr. Rajeshkumar said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had accorded permission for laying roads in the forest area and compensatory land of 18 hectares to the Forest Department were identified at Mangalapuram village.

Also, ₹2.13 crore was paid to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for planting and maintaining 360 trees that would be removed for the project.

The hamlets are located about 1,200 metres from the plains and could be reached only after trekking about 8 km through the reserved forest.

