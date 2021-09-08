Road workers stage demonstration

KRISHNAGIRI

Tamil Nadu Highways Road Employees Association staged a protest demonstration over a charter of demands at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The Association demanded employment to a member of the families who died during road works, on compassionate grounds. There were over 300 families awaiting job on compassionate grounds. The basic pay of ₹1,900 for road workers designated as unskilled workers should be revised with a hike. There were over 5,000 vacancies that needed to be filled in the Highways Department.

Among the demands included uniform allowance, accident compensation, increase in dearness allowance and reinstating the old pension scheme. The Association also demanded that the families of Makkal Nala Paniyalargal be given jobs.

