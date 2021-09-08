Coimbatore

Road workers stage demonstration

Tamil Nadu Highways Road Employees Association staged a protest demonstration over a charter of demands at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The Association demanded employment to a member of the families who died during road works, on compassionate grounds. There were over 300 families awaiting job on compassionate grounds. The basic pay of ₹1,900 for road workers designated as unskilled workers should be revised with a hike. There were over 5,000 vacancies that needed to be filled in the Highways Department.

Among the demands included uniform allowance, accident compensation, increase in dearness allowance and reinstating the old pension scheme. The Association also demanded that the families of Makkal Nala Paniyalargal be given jobs.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 12:17:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/road-workers-stage-demonstration/article36350428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY