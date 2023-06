June 10, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Engineer of State Highways Department (National Highways) Geetha inspected the widening works of Coimbatore - Sathyamangalam road here.

A press release from the Department said the road was being widened at ₹ 73.32 crore into a four-lane one from 1.8 km from Saravanampatti to Karattumedu and into a 10 metre-wide road from seven metres for 26.9 km from Kurumbapalayam to Puliampatti. The Chief Engineer held discussions and inspected the quality of the works on this stretch.